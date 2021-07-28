Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2021

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,744 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 2.66% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCR. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 19,307 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 246,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 82,866 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 59,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSCR opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.94. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $22.41.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.