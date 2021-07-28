Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,744 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 2.66% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCR. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 19,307 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 246,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 82,866 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 59,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSCR opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.94. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $22.41.

