Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 329.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,002,987 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 769,669 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.13% of ADT worth $8,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of ADT by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in ADT during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ADT during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADT stock opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.28. ADT Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 7.24%. As a group, analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.89%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ADT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

