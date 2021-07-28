Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,942 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.84% of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF worth $9,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,955,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Get VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of BBH stock opened at $201.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.05. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $150.52 and a twelve month high of $208.14.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.