Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,528 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.07% of Fair Isaac worth $9,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.07, for a total transaction of $8,634,154.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,669,429.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total value of $2,307,770.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,086 shares of company stock valued at $27,929,875 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.44.

FICO opened at $529.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $508.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 1.25. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $380.00 and a 12 month high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

