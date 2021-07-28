Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,942 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.84% of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF worth $9,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,955,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BBH opened at $201.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.05. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $150.52 and a 52-week high of $208.14.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

