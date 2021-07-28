Royal Bank of Canada Sells 10,967 Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,967 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.52% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $8,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BNDW. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $723,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $540,000. Moneywise Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $716,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 88,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BNDW opened at $81.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $79.20 and a twelve month high of $82.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

