Royal Bank of Canada Sells 11,406 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,406 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.08% of Camden Property Trust worth $8,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPT. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,811,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,104,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 10,029.2% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 793,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,171,000 after acquiring an additional 785,283 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,166,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,156,000 after acquiring an additional 663,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,825,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,586,000 after acquiring an additional 629,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPT opened at $146.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.11, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $147.93.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.64.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,025,907.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $56,384.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,795,208.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,379 shares of company stock worth $8,047,941 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

