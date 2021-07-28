Royal Bank of Canada Sells 20,979 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,979 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.13% of Royal Gold worth $9,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,676,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 334.5% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 10,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,942 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 344,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,685,000 after acquiring an additional 67,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RGLD shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James set a $146.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.53.

RGLD opened at $117.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.32 and a 52 week high of $147.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $142.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.74 million. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

