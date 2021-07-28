Royal Bank of Canada Sells 20,979 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,979 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.13% of Royal Gold worth $9,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 383.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 256.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Royal Gold during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $117.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.40. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $142.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.74 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a $146.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.53.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

