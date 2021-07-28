Royal Bank of Canada Sells 211,588 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 211,588 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.13% of Hanesbrands worth $9,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HBI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth $67,045,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 94.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,830,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,683,000 after buying an additional 2,830,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,820,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $527,558,000 after buying an additional 2,230,951 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,106,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,032,000 after buying an additional 1,890,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 10.4% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,255,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,939.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere bought 13,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

HBI stock opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBI. TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

