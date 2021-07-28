Royal Bank of Canada Sells 34,793 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,793 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $8,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,031,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,097,000 after buying an additional 624,400 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1,682.5% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 720,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,693,000 after buying an additional 680,480 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 470,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,834,000 after buying an additional 157,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 456,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,012,000 after buying an additional 12,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,184,000 after buying an additional 57,875 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $62.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.56. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.08.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

