Royal Bank of Canada Sells 4,298 Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.55% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $8,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 350.0% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of IBUY stock opened at $122.30 on Wednesday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $141.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.84.

