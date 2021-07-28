Royal Bank of Canada Sells 4,981 Shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,981 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 5.84% of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF worth $8,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,227 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,220,000.

FLLV opened at $48.24 on Wednesday. Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $48.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.75.

