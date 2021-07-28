Royal Bank of Canada Sells 56,614 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,614 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.37% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $56,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 95.5% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $67.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $71.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.831 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.