Royal Bank of Canada Sells 70,755 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70,755 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.85% of DMC Global worth $8,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in DMC Global by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in DMC Global during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in DMC Global during the 4th quarter valued at $958,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DMC Global by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,002,000 after buying an additional 118,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in DMC Global by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 102,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DMC Global stock opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $812.67 million, a P/E ratio of 310.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.13. DMC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.42 and a 12-month high of $70.00.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

