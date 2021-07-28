Royal Bank of Canada Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,361 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.90% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $8,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,461,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,093,000.

Shares of XSD stock opened at $178.61 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $203.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.91.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

