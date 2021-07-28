Royal Bank of Canada Trims Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,315 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.11% of The New York Times worth $8,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in The New York Times by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in The New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The New York Times by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in The New York Times by 214.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NYT stock opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.62. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.36 and a beta of 0.80.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The New York Times had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

