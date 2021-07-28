Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 18,374 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 127,235 shares.The stock last traded at $11.78 and had previously closed at $11.68.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 84,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 101.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

