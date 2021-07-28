RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Down to $4.39

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.39, but opened at $4.28. RPC shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 3,002 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.13.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). RPC had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 210,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,493,046.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $796,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,943,309 shares in the company, valued at $435,118,970.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,532,309 shares of company stock worth $14,060,490 over the last 90 days. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in RPC by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in RPC by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 15,991 shares in the last quarter. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

