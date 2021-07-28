RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will announce $50.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.82 million and the lowest is $49.15 million. RPT Realty reported sales of $44.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full year sales of $206.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $202.58 million to $212.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $219.63 million, with estimates ranging from $209.70 million to $232.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RPT Realty.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.36%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RPT. TheStreet upgraded RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPT Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

NYSE:RPT opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.98. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,265.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other RPT Realty news, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $31,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $43,460.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,962.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,791 shares of company stock valued at $154,331. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 8.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 31,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 2.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 125,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 4.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPT Realty (RPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.