Rupee (RUP) Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 50.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Over the last seven days, Rupee has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Rupee has a total market cap of $52,690.70 and approximately $10.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00047497 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000663 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000083 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Rupee

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,088,000 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

