Rupiah Token Market Cap Hits $5.60 Million (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Rupiah Token has a total market capitalization of $5.60 million and $525,167.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rupiah Token has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rupiah Token

Rupiah Token (IDRT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,274,146,176 coins. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper . Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Rupiah Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

