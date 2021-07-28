Ryman Healthcare (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Stock Price Down 2%

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY)’s stock price traded down 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.49 and last traded at $43.49. 173 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.38.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.2173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Ryman Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.72.

Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. The company's villages provide a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which provides rest homes, hospitals, dementia-level care, and respite and day care services.

