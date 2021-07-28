Ryo Currency Hits Market Cap of $1.09 Million (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 28th. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $381.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0348 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded up 36% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,865.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,293.35 or 0.05752749 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.55 or 0.01295743 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.52 or 0.00344967 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.43 or 0.00126501 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.60 or 0.00570918 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.13 or 0.00338977 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.45 or 0.00262000 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 31,412,408 coins and its circulating supply is 31,295,095 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

