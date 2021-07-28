Safestore (LON:SAFE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,040 ($13.59). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 1,036 ($13.54), with a volume of 210,035 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAFE. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on shares of Safestore in a report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Safestore from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 974.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.16%.

About Safestore (LON:SAFE)

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

