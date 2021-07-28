Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €146.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been assigned a €146.00 ($171.76) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.67% from the stock’s previous close.

SAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Safran presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €126.73 ($149.09).

Safran stock traded down €0.96 ($1.13) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €115.26 ($135.60). The company had a trading volume of 860,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Safran has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($108.66). The company has a fifty day moving average of €120.19.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

