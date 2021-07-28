SageGuard Financial Group LLC Has $10.91 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

SageGuard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,262 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,916 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.1% of SageGuard Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. SageGuard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $22,236,319,000. H&H International Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 25.6% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,900 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $738,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,041.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $747,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582,423 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.25.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple stock opened at $146.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

