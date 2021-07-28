Sakura Bloom (SKB) Market Cap Reaches $1.71 Million

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded up 44.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. Over the last seven days, Sakura Bloom has traded up 123.4% against the dollar. One Sakura Bloom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Sakura Bloom has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $69,096.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sakura Bloom alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000033 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.24 or 0.00878770 BTC.

Sakura Bloom Coin Profile

Sakura Bloom is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . The official website for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Sakura Bloom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sakura Bloom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sakura Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sakura Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sakura Bloom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.