salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-eight have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $278.85.
CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company.
In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total transaction of $1,104,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $14,844,019.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $143,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 423,745 shares of company stock worth $102,518,721. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
NYSE CRM opened at $243.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $187.37 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $225.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.09.
salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
