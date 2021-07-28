Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.73

Shares of Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.73 and last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SZGPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.