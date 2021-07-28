San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.45. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 144,531 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.25.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 208.65% and a net margin of 87.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.0377 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 82.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.9 net wells.

