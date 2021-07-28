Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:SC opened at $41.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. Santander Consumer USA has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $41.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 51.93 and a quick ratio of 51.93.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter worth about $790,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,902 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $851,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

