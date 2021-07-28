Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.17.

A number of research firms have commented on SPNS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 1,101.7% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Sapiens International by 61.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC bought a new position in Sapiens International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPNS stock opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $110.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.93 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

