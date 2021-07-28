Scala Market Capitalization Tops $4.03 Million (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. During the last seven days, Scala has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar. Scala has a total market cap of $4.03 million and $3,921.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00036493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00105152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00125553 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,714.42 or 0.99621682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002608 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $314.99 or 0.00790137 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

