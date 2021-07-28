Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 104,375 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,341,946 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,375 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.07% of The Walt Disney worth $247,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 93.8% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 185.2% during the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.88.

The Walt Disney stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.57. 190,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,985,687. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.37 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.58.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

