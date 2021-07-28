Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 38,730 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,730 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.18% of BlackRock worth $212,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,066,000 after acquiring an additional 147,821 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,744,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,069,125,000 after acquiring an additional 53,677 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,300,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,734,554,000 after acquiring an additional 59,432 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,129,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,604,771,000 after acquiring an additional 52,630 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,949 shares of company stock valued at $29,423,259. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $943.17.

BLK traded down $3.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $858.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,413. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $531.39 and a one year high of $920.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $875.78. The company has a market capitalization of $131.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

