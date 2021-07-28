Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,296,237 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 444,241 shares during the quarter. The Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up approximately 0.8% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.40% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $598,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.70.

Shares of TD stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.03. The stock had a trading volume of 47,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,339. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $120.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $73.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.17.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.6521 dividend. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.