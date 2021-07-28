Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,387,079 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465,494 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.30% of American Express worth $337,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Express by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 298,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $36,043,000 after acquiring an additional 195,122 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,768 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 492.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,323 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 17,724 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,116,363 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $134,979,000 after purchasing an additional 620,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.26. 197,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,511,522. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.70. The firm has a market cap of $135.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.31.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

