Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,103,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,095 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.35% of Illinois Tool Works worth $244,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $226.31. 11,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,333. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.54 and a 12 month high of $242.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.28. The stock has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.47.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

