Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,324 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 27,922 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.13% of Costco Wholesale worth $202,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,730 shares of company stock worth $6,915,279 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $421.49. The stock had a trading volume of 48,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,532. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $424.56. The company has a market cap of $186.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.33.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.