Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,922,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,245 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.8% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.15% of Johnson & Johnson worth $644,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $172.88. The company had a trading volume of 199,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,520,470. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $455.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

