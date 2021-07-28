Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,283,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 73,611 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 1.0% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.46% of Texas Instruments worth $809,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,646,000 after purchasing an additional 549,323 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,813,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,754,000 after purchasing an additional 18,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 701,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,166,000 after purchasing an additional 21,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

TXN traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,539,760. The company has a market capitalization of $172.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $125.43 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.56.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

