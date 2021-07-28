Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.54 Billion Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,472 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.0% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.10% of Amazon.com worth $1,540,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,994,726,000 after buying an additional 199,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,371,719,000 after buying an additional 142,586 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,877,308,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,694,989,000 after buying an additional 13,606 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,694,816,000 after buying an additional 90,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,189.42.

AMZN stock traded up $6.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,633.21. 81,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,047. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,442.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.14, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

