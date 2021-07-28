Schroder Investment Management Group Has $329.42 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,093,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,137,550 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.16% of Pfizer worth $329,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. North American Management Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.0% in the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 186,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 59.6% during the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,461,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,950,000 after buying an additional 40,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 233,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,714,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,770,240. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $244.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

