Schroder Investment Management Group Has $474.24 Million Holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 128.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,638,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,851,643 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 2.68% of Huazhu Group worth $474,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 36.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Huazhu Group during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in Huazhu Group during the first quarter worth about $235,000. 48.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet lowered Huazhu Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.65.

Shares of Huazhu Group stock traded up $5.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.53. The stock had a trading volume of 116,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,682. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.98 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.49. Huazhu Group Limited has a 52 week low of $33.02 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $355.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

