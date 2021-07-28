Schroder Investment Management Group Has $682.13 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 463,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 0.9% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.93% of MercadoLibre worth $682,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,103,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MELI. Barclays began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,858.37.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $43.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,623.00. 10,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,469. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,464.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $959.87 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market cap of $80.91 billion, a PE ratio of -5,211.09 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

