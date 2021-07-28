Schroder Investment Management Group Has $964.91 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,593,403 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,443 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.3% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.27% of UnitedHealth Group worth $964,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH stock traded down $6.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $408.35. 102,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,147,811. The business has a 50-day moving average of $407.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.64 and a 1-year high of $425.98. The stock has a market cap of $385.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.74.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,980,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.70, for a total value of $2,909,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at $64,185,327.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,344,960 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

