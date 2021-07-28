Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,972 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.10% of AbbVie worth $197,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $1,835,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 5.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,121,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,321,000 after buying an additional 59,078 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.08.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.59. The company had a trading volume of 134,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,399,075. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $118.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $209.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.07.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

