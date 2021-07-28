Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 162,897 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,897 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.21% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $226,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.04.

In related news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 356,407 shares of company stock valued at $110,030,350. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $330.37. 10,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,691. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $310.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.75 and a 52-week high of $333.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

