Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,157 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.06% of PayPal worth $164,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,058,523,000 after acquiring an additional 236,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,386,862,000 after acquiring an additional 374,780 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,465,000 after buying an additional 421,457 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PayPal by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after buying an additional 1,639,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,621,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.66.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.79. The company had a trading volume of 235,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,810,792. The firm has a market cap of $353.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.69. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.63 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,631,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,053,725.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,291,699. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

